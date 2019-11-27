The names are out.

Wednesday is the day when 17,238 active duty sailors, full-time support and drilling reservists can expect to know whether they’ve made the cut and advanced to pick up a crow or add a chevron.

A total 84,639 sailors passed this fall’s Navy-wide advancement exam, giving a 20 percent chance at nabbing one of those treasured exam quota spots and advancing, according to figures provided to Navy Times.

Navy 's advancement figures - what you should know
Navy 's advancement figures - what you should know

Congratulations to everyone who gets to move up!

By: Courtney Mabeus

The Navy released the figures Monday.

Another 4,281 sailors, including 4,131 active-duty personnel, advanced through the Navy’s Meritorious Advancement Program.

Did you make the list? Here are the names of those advancing because of this fall’s exam for active-duty, full-time support, selected reserve as well as canvassers who are part of the reserve’s Recruiter Recall Program.

Happy frocking.

Fear of missing out?

Thanks for signing up.