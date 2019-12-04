A Tuesday morning rescue by the Coast Guard delivered a Navy sailor from her warship off Washington.

Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound watchstanders received a request from a medevac from the guided-missile destroyer Ralph Johnson at 10:31 p.m. Monday, officials said.

The Arleigh Burke-class warship was 34 miles off the coast of Washington and the crew reported that a 22-year-old female sailor was experiencing chest pains and was being treated by naval medical personnel.

The Coast Guard sent an MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter crew from Air Station Port Angeles to rendezvous at 3 a.m. Monday with the destroyer at sea, but they couldn’t complete a hoist due to hazardous weather, according to a prepared statement emailed to Navy Times.

After refueling, the Dolphin launched for a second try at 5:34 a.m. and had the patient on board the helicopter 63 minutes later, according to the Coast Guard.

Medical personnel were waiting for her at Air Station Port Angeles and then she was taken to Olympic Medical Center nearby for further treatment.

Navy officials had no immediate update to her condition on Wednesday morning.