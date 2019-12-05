A shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard has left at least three people wounded and the gunman dead, both military and medical officials told Navy Times.

At 9:54 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Navy officials confirmed that the shooter, who tentatively has been identified as a U.S. Navy sailor, is dead.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam officials said that the sailor is reported to have gunned down three Department of Defense civilian workers near the shipyard’s Dry Dock 2 around 2:30 p.m. local time (7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) before taking his own life.

Queens Medical Center spokesman Cedric Yamanaka told Navy Times that one male passenger was transported to the Honolulu hospital. He described the patient as “in guarded condition.”

The installation was placed on lockdown while Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam security forces responded to the gunfire.

At 9:09 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, officials declared the active shooter incident over and the base reopened all gates, which had become clogged with traffic.

Traffic backs up at the main gates after a shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval shipyard, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, near Pearl Harbor in Honolulu. (Caleb Jones/AP)

Officials at Naval Sea Systems Command, which oversees Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, referred all questions about the incident to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam authorities.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

It’s the nation’s largest fleet repair and maintenance facility between the west coast of the United States and Japan.

A probe into the shooting is being conducted by Naval Criminal Investigative Services and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam security forces.

Names of both the apparent shooter and the three victims are being withheld until their next of kin can be notified.

In a prepared statement, Hawaii Gov. David Ige said that the White House reached out to offer assistance from federal agencies.

The governor added that his state authorities also are "standing by to assist where necessary” if Pearl Harbor asks for help.

This is a breaking story and Navy Times will keep updating information from official sources.