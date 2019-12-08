HONOLULU — A hospital has identified the man who was wounded in Wednesday’s shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

Roger Nakamine, 36, is a Department of Defense employee who was working as an apprentice at the shipyard when a sailor opened fire, the Queen’s Medical Center said in a statement.

Machinist’s Mate Auxiliary Fireman Gabriel Antonio Romero, 22, shot and killed two people — and wounded Nakamine — with his service weapon before taking his own life.

Romero, who enlisted in the Navy two years ago, was dead when authorities responded to the shooting.

He was armed for his job providing security for the fast attack submarine Columbia, which is at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard for maintenance, officials said.