Shortly after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in Texas, Naval Air Station Corpus Christi ordered the base locked down and all personnel to shelter in place.

By 7:47 a.m., however, the base’s social media accounts said they “have a suspect in custody,” but didn’t mention what the person was suspected of doing.

“We will lift lockdown when we’ve ensured the scene is safe. Remain in place,” the update continued.

At 10:01 a.m., Corpus Christi Police Department officials said the lockdown had lifted, adding that they didn’t respond to the incident.

Base spokespersons have not indicated what occurred or if all base operations had returned to normal.

In October, the base shut down when officials said a person who was possibly armed made it onto the grounds.

In February, base security shot to death a man who crashed a stolen SUV through a gate there.

The latest lockdown arrives in the wake of three Navy tragedies.

On Nov. 30, a civilian man driving a pickup truck breached a gate at Joint Expeditionary Base Fort Story before striking a Navy police cruiser and killing a sailor inside. He’s been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

That was followed by a Dec. 4 shooting spree at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, when Machinist’s Mate Auxiliary Fireman Gabriel Antonio Romero, 22, opened fire, killing two Department of Defense workers and wounding a third before taking his own life.

Two days later, Saudi Air Force 2nd Lt. Mohammed Alshamrani opened fire on Naval Air Station Pensacola classroom, killing three sailors and injuring eight more before he died in a shootout with law enforcement officers.

Naval Air Station Corpus Christi’s Naval Aviator training program produces hundreds of fixed-wing jet and turboprop aircraft aviators for the Navy, Marine Corps and partner and allied military forces.

