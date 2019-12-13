The Navy fired the leader of a California-based explosive ordnance disposal unit Thursday, citing “a loss of confidence in his ability to command.”

Cmdr. Sean S. Kido’s relief as head of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 11 was not due to any misconduct or adverse findings from a command investigation, according to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 1 spokeswoman Lt. Kara Handley.

“It was a loss of confidence over time,” she said in an email.

Kido, 40, has been reassigned to the group in San Diego, and Cmdr. Evan Colbert has taken command of EODMU 11 in Imperial Beach, she said.

He did not immediately respond to a request for comment submitted through Navy public affairs or messages to his telephone and email accounts.

Originally from Hawaii, Kido’s awards and decorations include a Bronze Star Medal with Combat V, which recognizes battlefield heroism.

Kido also received the Combat Action Ribbon and the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, which is bestowed on service members with “incontestably exceptional” non-combat service.

Kido enlisted in 1997 and was commissioned in 2001, according to service records.