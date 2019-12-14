The Navy posthumously advanced two enlisted sailors killed by a Saudi gunman last week at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

Effecting Dec. 12, Airman Mohammed S. Haitham and Airman Apprentice Cameron S. Walters were boosted to naval aircrewman mechanical third class, according to a Pentagon statement emailed to Navy Times.

A fellow student preparing to enter flight training, Saudi Royal Air Force 2nd Lt. Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani opened fire on a Naval Aviation Schools Command classroom Dec. 6, killing Haitham, Walters and Ensign Joshua K. Watson.

“These sailors exhibited the finest warrior ethos and quick decision-making that undoubtedly saved many lives,” said Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly in the statement.

“They took action when it was needed most, with the same skill and professionalism that they’d exhibited throughout their service to our nation.”

Family recounts heroics of fallen son in Pensacola shooting Joshua Watson had just graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and looked forward to a military career as a pilot.

Modly previously awarded Haitham and Walters Wings of Gold, posthumously designating them naval aircrewmen.

If they had not been killed before graduation, the sailors would have become members of a team comprised of fixed-wing aircraft flight engineers, crew chiefs, loadmasters, reel operators and aircraft readiness managers.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.