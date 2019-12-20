CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston County has reached a deal to sell the former Charleston Naval Hospital to buyers including a state lawmaker known for restoring historic buildings.

The Post and Courier reported Thursday that the sale is a big win for the county. It had planned to spend more than $6 million to tear the building down.

The county took ownership of the property in 2017 when it paid $33 million to settle a lawsuit over a failed development plan for the site.

It has spent millions more on maintenance and inspections.

The new buyers include Charleston Republican William Cogswell Jr.