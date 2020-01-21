Is this Navy chief warrant officer a Peeping Tom?

A Navy chief warrant officer is facing a court-martial trial over allegations that he recorded a woman’s “private area” without her consent and then distributed the footage.

Military authorities charged Information Systems Technician Warrant Officer 4 Wade S. Howell last month.

Howell allegedly recorded the private space of a woman on Oct. 12, 2017, in Juffair, Bahrain, “without her consent and under circumstances in which she had a reasonable expectation of privacy”and then distributing it that month, according to Howell’s charge sheet.

Prosecutors also accuse Howell of distributing an “intimate image” of an individual that same month “with the intent to humiliate, harm, or harass (the individual), or with reckless disregard that (the individual) would be humiliated or harmed” by the image’s distribution, according to the charge sheet.

Because the names of the victims were redacted in the charge sheet provided to Navy Times, it remains unclear how many people have accused Howell of wrongdoing.

Howell’s civilian attorney, Jonathan Crisp, declined to comment on the charges but said his client’s first hearing is slated for March and the case is scheduled for trial in late April.

Howell was assigned to Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station Bahrain at the time of the alleged crimes and remains there, according to service records.

A Maryland native, Howell enlisted in 1994 and became a warrant officer in 2011, according to his service record.

Before Bahrain, he had tours on the aircraft carriers Abraham Lincoln and Dwight D. Eisenhower and was assigned to the National Security Agency’s headquarters at Ft. Meade, Maryland.