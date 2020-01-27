Navy investigating how peephole footage ended up on porn site

The Navy is investigating a report that non-consensual “explicit videos and images” of service members were posted to a pornographic website, officials confirmed.

Officials would not say which command or vessel was involved, how much footage was uploaded or the basic timeline of when the alleged crimes occurred.

“Potential victims are being notified in a coordinated effort by (Naval Criminal Investigative Service), command leadership, and Victim’s Legal Counsel,” said Lt. James Adams, a spokesman for U.S. Pacific Fleet.

“The website hosting the videos and images at issue has complied with an NCIS request to remove the videos and images from its site and is cooperating with the ongoing NCIS investigation.”

Citing two unnamed sources, NBC News broke the story Friday. The network reported that the images were posted to the website Pornhub and showed sailors, Marines and civilians.

The footage showed people changing their clothes and officials suspect they were filmed through a peephole without their knowledge, NBC reported.

Some of the individuals were assigned to the Guam-based submarine tender Emory S. Land, according to NBC.