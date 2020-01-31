Sailor killed after being thrown from bed of a truck

A seaman assigned to Naval Health Clinic Charleston was killed after being tossed from the bed of a truck in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

According to local reports, Hospital Corpsman Seaman Thomas Adrian Dion Campbell, 20, was thrown from the truck about 1:14 a.m. when the driver left the road and struck a tree.

Campbell’s father, Marti Campbell, called him a “wonderful son." Marti Campbell said he is a former master-at-arms who retired as a senior chief, and he is proud his son followed in his footsteps.

He declined further comment.

A great friend with a beautiful soul gone too soon. Rest In Heaven Shipmate💙 Posted by Daija Greene on Monday, January 6, 2020

Campbell had been assigned to the Charleston health clinic since Aug. 30, 2019 and enlisted in the sea service in late 2018, according to a Navy biography.

“Our Shipmate will always be remembered as an especially giving person of great character and we’re so fortunate to have witnessed his service," Naval Health Clinic Charleston commanding officer Capt. Kevin T. Prince, said in a statement to Navy Times.

"HN Thomas Campbell was: Strong. Gentle. Generous. Supportive. Helpful. Giving, and so much more. His deep dedication to the Navy was unrivaled and it is with an immense amount of sorrow that his presence will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the service member’s family and shipmates during this difficult time.”

Naval Criminal Investigative Service spokesperson Jeff Houston told Navy Times Friday that the accident occurred on Naval Support Activity Charleston and no charges have been filed.

“Out of respect for the investigative process, and to protect witnesses, NCIS does not comment on or confirm details related to ongoing investigations,” Houston said.