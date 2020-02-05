Navy jet damaged in mid-air refueling mishap

A Navy strike fighter sucked debris into both of its engines during a late January midair refueling, causing at least $2.5 million in damage to the aircraft, according to the Navy Safety Center.

No injuries were reported in the Jan. 27 incident, which involved two F/A-18F Super Hornets from Strike Fighter Squadron 106 — the Gladiators — based at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Naval Air Force Atlantic spokesperson Cmdr. Jennifer Cragg said.

One jet was receiving fuel when it ripped the fueling basket from the other aircraft and sucked debris from it into its engines, Cragg said.

Both aircraft returned safely to Oceana, where their flight originated.

“The cause of the mishap is under investigation,” Cragg said.

The Naval Safety Center classified the mishap as type “A," which means that it caused at least $2.5 million in damages.

All crew members rescued! The MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter went down in the Philippine Sea on Saturday evening.

It’s the fourth Class A aviation reported by the safety center since the new federal fiscal year began on Oct. 1.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

It also follows a similar mid-air refueling incident involving VFA-106 in mid-December.