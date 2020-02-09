Navy identifies dead midshipman who collapsed during PRT run

Officials have identified the midshipman who died following the U.S. Naval Academy’s semi-annual Physical Readiness Test on Saturday.

Midshipman 3rd Class Duke Carrillo, 21, of Flower Mound, Texas, collapsed during the 1 ½-mile run portion of the PRT, according to a prepared statement emailed to Navy Times on Sunday afternoon.

Although initial responders provided what officials called “exhaustive resuscitation efforts,” he was pronounced dead at 12:23 p.m. Saturday after being rushed to Anne Arundel Medical Center.

The circumstances surrounding his death of the Quantitative Economics major remain under investigation.

"My wife, Joanne, and I join the Brigade, staff and faculty in mourning the sudden and tragic loss of Midshipman Duke Carrillo,” said Vice Adm. Sean Buck, the Naval Academy’s 63rd superintendent.

“Our most heartfelt sympathies and condolences go out to the entire Carrillo family, and our extended Naval Academy family, during this extremely difficult time.”

After a year at the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, Rhode Island, Carrillo and his twin brother Dylan reported for the Class of 2022′s Induction Day on June 28, 2018, according to the release.

Their younger brother, Jake, is a plebe in the Class of 2023.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

The Carrillo brothers. (Navy)

A member of the 24th Company and the Naval Academy’s Flight Training Squadron, VT-NA, Duke Carrillo earned a 4.0 grade point average last semester.

“Duke was an active member of 24th company; he was able to have a special and close relationship with each of his classmates and company mates,” said 24th Company Officer Lt. Sara Lewis.

“I am honestly able to say he was friends with everyone and uplifted those around him. Due to his calm and loving personality, he will be especially missed in 24th company.”

He dreamed of becoming a naval aviator.

Midshipman 3rd Class Duke Carrillo is survived by his parents, Gerald and Jennifer, and his brothers Dylan and Jake.