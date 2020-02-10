Miscommunication blamed for brief lockdown at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

A “miscommunication” at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard was to blame for a brief lockdown at the base Monday morning.

Terri Davis, a spokesperson for the Navy’s public shipyard in Portsmouth, Virginia, said the lockdown lasted only a couple of minutes. She did not describe what the miscommunication was.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we did what was right,” Davis said Monday.

The shipyard posted on its Facebook page Monday morning telling workers that there was an active shooter and added: “RUN, HIDE, FIGHT,” noting that it was “NOT A DRILL." Naval bases around the country are currently participating in the annual Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain anti-terrorism force protection exercise. The shipyard was not participating in any drills Monday, Davis said.

The Facebook post, which was captured by The Virginian-Pilot, was removed Monday.

The lockdown comes amid heightened awareness following high-profile incidents late last year in which a sailor gunned down two others at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. Days later, a member of the Saudi Air Force who was training at Naval Air Station Pensacola massacred three American sailors and wounded several others in a bloody rampage. Al-Qaida in Yemen later claimed responsibility for the attack.

A gate runner at Naval Station Great Lakes in January also triggered a lockdown in mid-January when a base employee failed to follow the commands of a sentry. The vehicle was later found parked on base.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

In another incident from Nov. 30, Virginia prosecutors say a gate runner entered Fort Story at 81 miles per hour before crashing his pickup truck into a police cruiser driven by Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Oscar Temores, who died at a nearby hospital.

Nathaniel Lee Campbell, 39, has been charged with involuntary homicide.