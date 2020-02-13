SeaWorld scalping scam sailor sentenced

A petty officer schemed with two other sailors to obtain free SeaWorld tickets and then flip them to civilians.

At a Dec. 12 special court-marital in San Diego, Engineman 3rd Class Ryan K. Odom pleaded guilty to a charge of obtaining services under false pretenses, according to the Judge Advocate General Corp’s results of trial.

A military judge sentenced him to a bad conduct discharge, demotion to E-3, an $1,800 fine and 180 days behind bars.

As part of a pretrial agreement, however, Odom won’t serve more than 90 days in confinement.

He also agreed to waive his right to contest an administrative separation board, according to the Navy.

Odom’s attorney has not responded to a request for comment submitted through the Navy’s Defense Service Office.

Military prosecutors had accused Odom of conspiring from February 2018 to April 2018 with Engineman Fireman Recruit Christopher Viray and Engineman Fireman Nygell T. Sebastien — all assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 — to take advantage of SeaWorld San Diego’s Waves of Honor program.

It provides one free admission annually to service members or veterans and up to three of their dependents, according to Odom’s charge sheet.

The Waves of Honor site requires service members and veterans to verify their identity online and later show ID at the gate.

Prosecutors said the three used the personal information of other service members to score the Waves of Honors tickets and then sold them to others who were neither in the military nor dependents.

Viray pleaded guilty at a November court-martial trial to pretending individuals were his dependents to get them into SeaWorld, according to Navy court records.

He was sentenced to 127 days confinement and a bad conduct discharge, but his plea agreement did not allow for a punitive discharge.

Although initially charged under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, Sebastien was disciplined later at Captain’s Mast, officials said.

The Navy generally declines to release details about administrative disciplinary actions.