Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a SEAL veteran, wrote a memoir

NEW YORK — Rep. Dan Crenshaw, the Texas Republican, has a book out in April.

The Navy SEAL veteran’s book is called “Fortitude” and will combine personal memories and “no-nonsense” advice as Crenshaw addresses today’s growing political and cultural divisions, Hachette imprint Twelve announced Friday .

“I see my country ripping itself apart at the seams, driven by outrage and cancel-culture,” Crenshaw said in a statement. “I believe there’s a path to a more resilient America, with each lesson in this book providing a real and relatable solution.”

Crenshaw, 36, was elected to Congress in 2018.

As a SEAL, he served everywhere from Afghanistan to South Korea.

Navy Times editor’s note: That last line undersells Crenshaw’s military service.

Crenshaw medically retired as a lieutenant commander in the SEALs after a decade of service punctuated by battlefield valor in Fallujah and Helmand Province.

An IED took his right eye nearly eight years ago.

