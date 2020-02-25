Woman pleads guilty to lying to NCIS about rape

A Virginia woman was never raped by a sailor, but she accused him of it in case her “significant other” found out about the affair, according to a recent court filing and a U.S. Department of Justice statement.

On Jan. 22, Federal prosecutors charged Miranda Overton, 21, of Chesapeake, with one count of making a false statement to an agent.

The lone count stemmed from her July 2, 2018, interview with a Naval Criminal Investigative Service agent at the Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center in Norfolk, where she claimed that a sailor raped and sodomized her at Naval Station Norfolk.

In reality, she knew “she had consensual sex” with him, according to the criminal complaint.

A Feb. 11 court filing revealed she asked a federal judge to accept her guilty plea. In a prepared statement released Tuesday, DOJ officials said that her plea has been accepted.

According to DOJ, agents confronted the sailor about Overton’s allegations and he explained that they hooked up through an online dating application.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage that caught Overton and the sailor kissing in the elevator immediately before the alleged assault. NCIS also reviewed the statement she made during her sexual assault forensic examination where she conceded they agreed to engage in intercourse, official said.

During a second interview, Overton recanted her accusation, admitted that she “had made another false allegation in the past” and confessed that she lied to NCIS “out of fear that her significant other would end their relationship” if that person learned about the sailor, according to the DOJ statement.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

Overton is slated for sentencing on June 3. She faces a maximum penalty of five years behind bars, although most sentences fall short of that.

Her attorney, a federal public defender, has not returned messages from Navy Times seeking comment.

Overton was not placed into pretrial confinement, according to court records.