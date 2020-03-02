Your Navy

FTS and reserve senior enlisted advancement quotas released

1 hour ago
Chief Machinist’s Mate Cornel Wallace has a senior chief petty officer cover placed on his head by Command Master Chief Matthew Lashley during a senior chief pinning ceremony on board the guided-missile destroyer Benfold on June 16, 2018, in the Philippine Sea. On Monday, the Navy announced its latest round of advancement numbers for reserve and full time support enlisted leaders. (Navy)

It’s time for some members of the Goat Locker to move up!

The Navy on Monday released its quotas for reserve and full time support enlisted leaders looking to make grades E-8 and E-9 in Fiscal Year 2021.

In total, more than 3,124 chiefs and senior chiefs will compete for 331 chances to get ahead, the Navy said.

Among reservists, 2,307 sailors will compete for 255 slots.

Of those, 474 current senior chiefs will vie for 60 master chief spots, a 12.7 percent advancement rate. That’s up from Fiscal Year 2020′s 8 percent rate.

A total of 1,833 chiefs will compete for 195 spots to advance to senior chief. That 10.6 percent advancement rate also is higher than last year’s 8.3 percent chance to move up.

Among full time support sailors, 127 senior chiefs will compete for 29 master chief slots, a 22.8 percent shot at advancement.

That’s up from 21.7 percent last year.

Among current FTS chief petty officers, 690 sailors will vie for 47 senior chief quotas. That 6.8 percent opportunity to move ahead fell from last year’s 7.6 percent advancement rate.

“It’s important to note that the FTS community is relatively small,” Capt. Angela Katson — head of enlisted plans and policies for the Chief of Naval Personnel — said in a statement released by the service Monday.

“As a result, small changes in numbers can result in larger movement in opportunity both up and down from cycle to cycle.”

