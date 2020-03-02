Virginia Beach woman charged with aiming strobe lights at aircraft

A 64-year-old from Virginia Beach has been charged with using strobe lights to interfere with aircraft conducting night training operations at Naval Air Station Oceana, a Virginia Beach Police Department spokesperson said.

Lou Ella Moore, 64, was arrested Friday in the 4400 block of Blackwater Road, Master Police Officer Linda J. Kuehn — a spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Police — told Navy Times Monday.

Virginia Beach officers assisted in serving the warrant, Kuehn said.

NCIS took to Twitter Friday to announced that an unnamed individual was arrested that day for directing strobe lights at aircraft.

The agency also released two blurred photos that appeared to show someone being detained.

NAS Oceana spokeperson Jennifer Hayes referred questions to NCIS, but a spokesperson declined further comment, saying the investigation was ongoing.

Online Virginia Beach General District Court records say the alleged incident occurred Dec. 16, 2019.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

Moore was released on bail and her arraignment is set for Wednesday. The charge is a class 6 felony.

A woman who identified herself as Moore declined to comment when reached by Navy Times Monday morning.

“There’s nothing to comment on,” she said.