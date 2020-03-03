Your Navy

Two Chinese men plead guilty to photographing Navy installation

Marine Raiders from Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command's K-9 Unit conduct water casts off the coast of Naval Air Station Key West in late 2018. The base has become a magnet for Chinese citizens attempting to take photographs of the installation. (Danette Baso Silvers/Navy)

KEY WEST, Fla. — Two Chinese men pleaded guilty Tuesday to illegally taking photographs at a Florida Navy base.

Court records show Jielun Zhang and Yuhao Wang, both 24, pleaded guilty in federal court in Key West to a single count of illegally photographing a U.S. defense installation.

They could get up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Sentencing is set for May 11.

An FBI affidavit says Wang and Zhang drove up to a Naval Air Station Key West annex entrance on Jan. 4 and were told by a security officer they could not enter the property without military identification. But federal investigators say the two drove onto the base anyway and started taking pictures before they were stopped and arrested.

Since 2018, four Chinese nationals have been caught taking pictures of portions of Key West military bases.

One of them, Lyuyou Liao, 27, pleaded guilty in February to taking photos of the Navy’s Truman Annex on Dec. 26.

He also faces up to a year in prison and fines when sentenced in May.

