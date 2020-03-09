Guam Police, Navy investigating Sunday morning brawl in Tumon

Joint Region Marianas, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Guam Police Department are probing a brawl that broke out early Sunday in the tourist section of Tumon, Guam.

Footage of the fight captured on a mobile telephone and distributed online appeared to show up to 20 men and women throwing punches or attempting to break up the melee, which lasted about a minute.

At one point, one of the women loses her clothing, leaving her nude from the waist down.

Much of the shouting appears to be in English, with U.S. accents.

It’s unclear if the brawlers were active duty service members, but the Navy runs Joint Region Marianas, which combines Naval Base Guam on Apra Harbor and Andersen Air Force Base.

The island is also home to Coast Guard Sector Guam and Submarine Squadron 15, with a large Navy Seabee contingent at nearby Camp Covington.

Numerous personnel routinely rotate to Guam to train and enjoy liberty.

For example, the dock landing ship Germantown conducted amphibious operations off Santa Rita on Saturday with embarked Marines and members of the Royal New Zealand Navy.

BREAKING NEWS: NIGHT BRAWL A violent outbreak erupted in the streets of Tumon. News is developing. #guam #guamnews #streetviolence Posted by Guamnews on Saturday, March 7, 2020

Joint Region Marianas spokesperson Lt. Cmdr. Rick Moore told Navy Times by email that the fight erupted on Pale San Vitores Road around 2 a.m. Sunday (Chamorro Standard Time).

“Disorderly behavior is not consistent with (Department of Defense) values or standards of conduct and is not representative of the majority of service members who conduct themselves appropriately while on liberty,” Moore said.

“DoD command leadership continues to reinforce the importance of behavior on liberty and the standards of conduct all service members are expected to maintain, both on and off duty.”

The Guam Police Department told Navy Times that an officer will contact the news outlet later on Sunday.