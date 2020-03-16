First coronavirus case for sailor on board warship

A sailor assigned to the amphibious assault ship Boxer tested “presumptive positive” for the new strain of coronavirus, marking the first case for a sailor on board a Navy ship and the second known patient from Naval Base San Diego.

Tests conducted by the Navy or private, county or state clinics are considered “presumptive positive” until the results are confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The sailor was treated by Naval Medical Center San Diego personnel and is quarantined at home. Personnel believed to have been in close contact with the sailor also have been ordered into self-isolation at their residences or quarters and none of them is living on the warship.

The group is believed to be less than 10 sailors now, but military health workers continue to investigate whether any additional people have been possibly exposed to the COVID-19.

Depending on the results of that investigation, additional measures might be taken.

In a prepared statement issued by the Pentagon, officials said that the Boxer’s crew continues to take “appropriate preventative measures” and is “conducting a thorough cleaning” following guidance from the CDC and the Virginia-based Navy-Marine Corps Public Health Center.

Amid coronavirus pandemic, Navy’s top leaders address the fleet The brief address — 74 seconds — addressed sweeping changes in how personnel and their families will travel and work over the next 60 days,

Although Navy Region Southwest announced Saturday that another sailor tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus, he is assigned to a tenant command that is not a warship.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

Officials do not believe there is a connection between the two cases, but the investigation continues.

Vice Adm. Richard Brown, the Naval Surface Force commander for the U.S. Pacific Fleet has vowed to take every measure possible to protect the force and officials are closely coordinating with county, state and federal health authorities to protect personnel, their families and the local population, according to the statement.

Last month, Boxer’s crew assembled in the hangar bay to celebrate the vessel’s 25 birthday, but the sailor is believed to have contracted the disease several weeks later.

The San Diego County Public Health Office reported on Friday that 158 people were being monitored for potential exposure to COVID-19.

This is a breaking story and Navy Times will continue updating it.