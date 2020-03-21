First coronavirus case confirmed at Navy Personnel Command in Tennessee

A staff member currently assigned to Navy Personnel Command in Millington, Tennessee, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, the service announced Friday.

The individual first began showing symptoms on March 18, and was subsequently tested at Baptist East Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

The staff member went directly into self-quarantine upon receiving the diagnosis and is currently following the protocol instituted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This is the installation’s first known case.

“NPC is committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health of our force,” a Navy release said.

“We remain in close coordination with state and federal authorities, and public health authorities to ensure the well-being of our personnel and local population.”

In an effort to stem the growing tide of coronavirus cases in the U.S., the service announced Friday that it has ordered units fleet-wide to take every measure possible to avoid large formations or gatherings.

Unit leadership across the fleet is expected to follow social distancing guidelines, and have been instructed to “remain out of congregate settings, avoid mass gatherings and maintain six feet or two-meter distance from others when possible,” Lt. James Adams, U.S. Pacific Fleet spokesperson, told Navy Times.

The initiative comes in the wake of news Wednesday that a second U.S. sailor assigned to the San Diego-based amphibious assault ship Boxer tested positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The first Boxer sailor was diagnosed just days earlier. Both are currently in self-quarantine in their off-base residences.

“Commanders are empowered to take the necessary precautions, so they can effectively carry out their missions and meet the critical needs of our sailors,” Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday said in a message to the fleet Tuesday.

“While 30 percent of our fleet is underway today — including four carrier strike groups and four amphibious ready groups — we must, to the greatest extent possible, practice social distancing, as well as good hygiene and cleanliness aboard our ships, in our offices, and in our homes."