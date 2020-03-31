Theodore Roosevelt captain makes urgent plea for individual quarantine sites as COVID-19 cases multiply

The commanding officer of aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt is pleading with the Navy to step up its response to COVID-19 and secure individualized isolation for the ship’s crew as COVID-19 cases aboard the ship continue to multiply, according to a new report.

While most of the Roosevelt crew remains in cramped quarters aboard the carrier, a small percentage of sailors are starting to move into group quarantine sites on shore in Guam to limit the spread of the virus — and only one of these sites is in compliance with NAVADMIN guidance.

As a result, current efforts to combat COVID-19 are inadequate, according to the Roosevelt’s commanding officer Capt. Brett Crozier.

Crozier argued that the group quarantine sites would merely delay the spread of COVID-19 in a letter to Navy officials on Monday, obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle. Likewise, he noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center advise against group quarantine, and instead suggest individual quarantine.

“Sailors do not need to die,” Crozier wrote in the letter. “If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset — our Sailors.”

Crozier said the situation would be different in a time of conflict, because “in combat we are willing to take certain risks that are not acceptable in peacetime.”

“However, we are not at war, and therefore cannot allow a single Sailor to perish as a result of this pandemic unnecessarily,” Crozier wrote. “Decisive action is required now in order to comply with CDC and (Navy) guidance and prevent tragic outcomes.”

The Navy first announced on March 24 that three sailors aboard the carrier had tested positive for COVID-19, and Navy officials told Navy Times 40 sailors had tested positive for the virus as of Monday.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

But those numbers could be much higher. An anonymous senior officer on the Roosevelt told the San Francisco Chronicle that as many as 200 sailors aboard the Roosevelt had tested positive for COVID-10.

According to Crozier, there are two options moving forward: either fail to achieve a COVID-19-free ship and “fight sick,” or strictly follow guidelines from the CDC to wipe out COVID-19 from the ship.

Under Crozier’s proposal, approximately 10 percent of the Roosevelt crew would remain on board to operate the reactor plant and sanitize the ship, among other things. The rest would be individually isolated off the ship.

“Removing the majority of personnel from a deployed U.S. nuclear aircraft carrier and isolating them for two weeks may seem like an extraordinary measure. ... This is a necessary risk,” Crozier wrote. “Keeping over 4,000 young men and women on board the TR is an unnecessary risk and breaks faith with those Sailors entrusted to our care.”

The Pacific Fleet did not respond to a request for comment from the San Francisco Chronicle before deadline, and did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Military Times.

On Friday, Fox News reported that the fleet’s only forward-deployed carrier in the Pacific, the carrier Ronald Reagan, had two cases of Coronavirus, raising the possibility that COVID-19 could sideline both U.S. aircraft carriers in the Asia Pacific at a time of heightened tensions with China.

Crozier’s letter comes after acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly announced two days after the first cases on the carrier were reported that the deployed Roosevelt would head to Guam.

“We found several more cases,” Modly told reporters Thursday. "We are in the process of testing 100 percent of the crew of that ship.”

“Nobody from the ship will be allowed to leave the ship other than on the pier,” Modly said.

At the time, Modly said all of the sailors were experiencing mild symptoms and none had been hospitalized. The senior officer aboard the Roosevelt echoed similar sentiments to the San Francisco Chronicle.

After the initial cases on the Roosevelt were detected, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday said the service was bracing for additional cases.

“We’re taking this day by day,” Gilday said.

“Our top two priorities are taking care of our people and maintaining mission readiness,” Gilday said. “Both of those go hand in glove.”

As of Tuesday, the Pentagon has reported 673 COVID-19 cases among service members. New Jersey Army National Guard soldier Capt. Douglas Linn Hickok became the first service member to die of the virus on Saturday, according to the Pentagon.