Selection boards to resume in July, Navy says

The Navy will resume holding selection, advancement and continuation boards in Millington, Tennessee, starting July 1, a move that comes after the service announced in the spring that selection boards were postponed indefinitely.

“Our overriding commitment is that no Sailor will be disadvantaged by the delay in boards,” Rear Adm. Jeff Hughes, commander of Navy Personnel Command, said in a release.

“Although the boards were postponed, those who are selected for promotion can expect to be assigned the original date of rank and receive any back pay and allowances they’re warranted.”

Additionally, sailor eligibility has not changed due to the postponement. Official Military Personnel Files, meanwhile, will be examined as of the date the board was originally slated to adjourn.

Deadlines for correspondence to a board have not changed — the only exception being the Reserve E-7 Board that pushed its deadline back to May 18.

“In order to maintain a fair and impartial balance across the fleet, the remaining correspondence deadlines remain the same,” Navy officials said. “Should Service Member eligibility remain unclear, submit correspondence regardless.”

The service first postponed selection boards in March to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19, a decision that impacted nearly 160,000 sailors, Navy Times previously reported.

The Navy did not completely halt promotion and selection boards, though, and continued to hold some virtually in the interim. The service is still aiming to widen the number selection boards conducted virtually, and in-person boards will have proper risk mitigation measures in place, the Navy said.

“As in our decision to postpone the boards and now in our plans for restart, we carefully assess the COVID-19 risk and will take the necessary precautions going forward to ensure the health and safety of all participants so we can accomplish the selection board mission,” Hughes said.

Those precautions include combining boards, using the same members for multiple boards to cut down on travel, adjusting boardroom layout to promote social distancing, implementing daily touch-less body temperature screenings, and supplying hand sanitizer to each board. Likewise, additional cleanings will be conducted in the dining facility, conference room, and all board spaces.

According to the service, results from enlisted advancement boards will be approved and revealed within 30 days after the board convenes. Meanwhile, officer promotion boards will take a little longer to accommodate additional review, and results will be unveiled roughly 100 days after the board meets.

Information on when certain boards will convene is available here.