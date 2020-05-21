NAS Corpus Christi locked down after active shooter situation, shooter neutralized officials say

Security forces on board Naval Air Station Corpus Christi responded to an active shooter at approximately 6:15 a.m. this morning, according to Francoise “Fifi” Kieschnick, an installation spokeswoman.

The shooter has been neutralized. While the Navy initially said a security forces member was injured, Kieschnick told Navy Times that subsequent information shows no personnel injured.

All gates on the installation remain closed while first responders process the scene.

NCIS is and local law enforcement are on scene.

NAS-CC is closed due to incident at one of the gates. Both gates are shut down, please avoid the area entirely. — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) May 21, 2020

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

