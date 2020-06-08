Sailor dies in motorcycle crash

A Florida-based sailor died last month in a motorcycle accident, according to Navy and law enforcement officials.

Gas Turbine Systems Technician Electrical 1st Class Stephen Abella was riding a motorcycle just before 2 a.m. May 10 on Old Middleburg Road near Maynard Place in Jacksonville when he struck a “fixed object,” according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office records.

While records do not specify the type of fixed object Abella struck, an incident report indicates that turn signs were damaged in the accident.

Abella, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

A New York native, Abella enlisted in 2012, according to service records.

Cops: No charges in fatal sailor-on-sailor shooting One sailor witness told police he believed the shooting was the result of “poor gun safety.”

He had been assigned to the Southeast Regional Maintenance Center in Jacksonville since January 2018.

“He was a dedicated sailor working in the engineering and production departments,” the command said in a statement. “The SERMC family is mourning his loss and extends their condolences to his family and friends.”

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

At least five sailors have died in motorcycle accidents this fiscal year, which began Oct. 1, according to Navy record.