New assignments for Navy flag officers announced

Eleven Navy flag officers have been given new assignments.

Navy Secretary Kenneth Braithwaite and Adm. Mike Gilday, the chief of naval operations, announced the assignments Tuesday. They are:

♦ Rear Adm. Michael D. Bernacchi Jr. will become director of plans and policy, J5, U.S. Space Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. Bernacchi previously served as commander, Submarine Group 10, Kings Bay, Georgia.

♦ Rear Adm. Yvette M. Davids will be assigned as chief of staff, U.S. Southern Command, Doral, Florida. She previously served as commander of Carrier Strike Group 11, Everett, Washington.

♦ Rear Adm. Michael P. Holland will be assigned as chief of staff, U.S. Northern Command/North American Aerospace Defense Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. He is currently serving as director, programming division, N80, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, D.C.

♦ Rear Adm. William W. Wheeler III will become chief of staff, U.S. Strategic Command, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. Wheeler is currently serving as director, plans and policy, J5, U.S. Cyber Command, Fort Meade, Maryland.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Anne M. Swap, selected for promotion to rear admiral, will be assigned as director, National Capital Medical Directorate, Defense Health Agency, Washington, D.C. Swap is currently serving as commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, Portsmouth, Virginia.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Joseph A. DiGuardo Jr. will be assigned as commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC), Virginia Beach, Virginia, with additional duties as commander, NECC Pacific. DiGuardo is now serving as deputy director of plans and policy for countering weapons of mass destruction, U.S. Special Operations Command, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Kevin M. Jones will be assigned as director, Logistics Directorate, J-4, U.S. Africa Command, Stuttgart, Germany. Jones is now serving as commander, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Pamela C. Miller will be assigned as fleet surgeon, U.S. Pacific Fleet; and command surgeon, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Camp H. M. Smith, Hawaii. She is now serving as reserve fleet surgeon, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Norfolk, Virginia.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Douglas C. Verissimo is currently serving as commander, Carrier Strike Group 9, San Diego. Verissimo previously served as deputy director for operations, National Joint Operations Intelligence Center, Operations Team Two, J3, Joint Staff, Washington, D.C.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Michael J. Vernazza will be assigned as commander, Naval Information Warfighting Development Center, Norfolk, Virginia. Vernazza is now serving as deputy commander, 10th Fleet, Fort Meade, Maryland.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Darin K. Via will be assigned as commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, Portsmouth, Virginia. He is now serving as director, medical systems integration and combat survivability, N44, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, D.C.