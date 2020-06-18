Aviators eject from Super Hornet near the Philippines

Two aviators were safe and in good condition Thursday after they ejected from their F/A-18F Super Hornet over the Philippine Sea.

The pilot and weapons systems officer had taken off from the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt and were conducting “routine pilot proficiency training” when the ejection occurred just before 10 p.m., according to officials and a Navy statement.

A carrier-based helicopter recovered the two and they were assessed by a TR medical team.

The Navy did not release any more information Thursday and the mishap is under investigation.

“Big Stick” returned to deployment June 4 after it was sidelined for 10 weeks in Guam due to a COVID-19 outbreak that infected 1,273, sailors, more than 25 percent of the carrier’s crew.