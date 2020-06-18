Read the entire four-part series here — Tinder, Sailor, Hooker, Pimp

Military Times has published a four-part series revealing the Navy’s own investigation into sailors seeking to traffic prostitutes in Bahrain and other sex crimes.
PART ONE
Tinder, Sailor, Hooker, Pimp: The U.S. Navy’s sex trafficking scandal in Bahrain
NCIS probes revealed evidence that U.S. sailors were housing prostitutes in their apartments, seizing the women’s passports and taking a cut of their earnings ― profiting from the sex trade that services shipmates in Bahrain.
PART TWO
A teen prostitute in Bahrain and the sailor who wanted to save her
At 18, Mary began roaming the bars and clubs outside of Naval Support Activity Bahrain, looking for U.S. sailor clients.
PART THREE
Why the Navy struggled to convict in Bahrain sex crime cases
Navy efforts to hold sailors accountable for crimes involving prostitutes suffered from a recurring problem: the failure to get the Thai prostitutes into a military courtroom to testify.
PART FOUR
Here’s what the Navy says it’s doing to keep sailors away from prostitutes in Bahrain
"Any of us can slowly and almost quietly walk down a very dangerous path," the fleet chaplain said.
