Amphibious assault ship ablaze in port in San Diego

Fire crews are battling an ongoing blaze aboard the amphibious assault ship Bonhomme Richard in port in San Diego, the Navy confirmed Sunday.

The fire broke out just before 9 a.m. Sunday in the ship’s well deck, according to an initial internal Navy report obtained by Navy Times.

The entire crew has been evacuated, with 11 transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to Naval Surface Force Pacific.

Explosion with at least one injury at the USS Bonhomme Richard. #shipfire pic.twitter.com/snidqq0ttw — News Jockey (@jockey_news) July 12, 2020

Krishna Jackson, a spokeswoman for San Diego Naval Base, estimated about 200 sailors and officers were on board Sunday morning. San Diego is the Bonhomme Richard’s home port and it was undergoing routine maintenance at the time of the fire.

Pictures of the ship circulating online show smoke billowing out of the decks and firefighters spraying the ship’s hull with water to cool the steel. It is unclear if any sailors or firefighters have been injured.

According to the local emergency scanner, officials were clearing the pier after “a large explosion” on the ship.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.