Your Navy

Source: deployed civilian mariner died of self-inflicted gunshot wound

2 hours ago
Authorities are refusing to say what caused the death of Third Officer Jonathon J. Morris, a civilian mariner, aboard the dry cargo ship Amelia Earhart on July 22. (Navy)

A civilian mariner deployed aboard a Navy cargo ship fatally shot himself on the ship last week, a Navy source with knowledge of the incident has confirmed.

Third Officer Jonathon J. Morris, 34, of San Mateo, California, died aboard the dry cargo ship Amelia Earhart on July 22, according U.S. Military Sealift Command spokesman Tom Van Leunen.

The Navy source, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to release the cause of Morris’ death, provided no further information regarding what happened.

Van Leunen declined to offer further details “as it remains under investigation,” he said in an email to Navy Times. .

The ship was deployed in the Middle Eastern waters of U.S. 5th Fleet at the time of Morris’ death.

Morris’ family could not be reached for comment.

Amelia Earhart delivers ammunition, food, repair parts, stores and small quantities of fuel to naval ships at sea.

Fear of missing out?

Thanks for signing up.

If you are having a mental health crisis, contact the Military Crisis Line at 800-273-8255, then press 1, or access online chat by texting 838255.

About

Geoff is a senior staff reporter for Military Times, focusing on the Navy. He covered Iraq and Afghanistan extensively and was most recently a reporter at the Chicago Tribune. He welcomes any and all kinds of tips at geoffz@militarytimes.com.

Recommended for you
Around The Web
Comments