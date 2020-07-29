Source: deployed civilian mariner died of self-inflicted gunshot wound

A civilian mariner deployed aboard a Navy cargo ship fatally shot himself on the ship last week, a Navy source with knowledge of the incident has confirmed.

Third Officer Jonathon J. Morris, 34, of San Mateo, California, died aboard the dry cargo ship Amelia Earhart on July 22, according U.S. Military Sealift Command spokesman Tom Van Leunen.

The Navy source, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to release the cause of Morris’ death, provided no further information regarding what happened.

Van Leunen declined to offer further details “as it remains under investigation,” he said in an email to Navy Times. .

The ship was deployed in the Middle Eastern waters of U.S. 5th Fleet at the time of Morris’ death.

Morris’ family could not be reached for comment.

Amelia Earhart delivers ammunition, food, repair parts, stores and small quantities of fuel to naval ships at sea.

