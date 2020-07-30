Porter sailor injured and medevaced during Exercise Sea Breeze

A sailor assigned to the guided-missile destroyer Porter was medically evacuated from the ship on July 22, officials said.

The medevac was due to an injury but did not involve an emergency medical condition, nor was it related to COVID-19, according to 6th Fleet spokeswoman Lt. Cmdr. Lenaya Rotklein.

Rotklein declined to identify the sailor, citing medical privacy laws.

“The sailor has since been treated and released and is in Rota, Spain,” Rotklein said. “We are grateful to our allies, the Ukraine and Spanish navies, for their assistance in transporting and assisting our sailor.”

The injury happened while Porter participated in Exercise Sea Breeze in the Black Sea, an annual event co-hosted by the United States and Ukraine involving more than 2,000 personnel from Bulgaria, Georgia, Norway, Romania, Spain and Turkey.

It wrapped up on Sunday.