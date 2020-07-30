Your Navy

Porter sailor injured and medevaced during Exercise Sea Breeze

1 hour ago
The guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) is seen underway in the Black Sea during exercise Sea Breeze 2020, July 25, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Ukrainian Navy)

A sailor assigned to the guided-missile destroyer Porter was medically evacuated from the ship on July 22, officials said.

The medevac was due to an injury but did not involve an emergency medical condition, nor was it related to COVID-19, according to 6th Fleet spokeswoman Lt. Cmdr. Lenaya Rotklein.

Rotklein declined to identify the sailor, citing medical privacy laws.

“The sailor has since been treated and released and is in Rota, Spain,” Rotklein said. “We are grateful to our allies, the Ukraine and Spanish navies, for their assistance in transporting and assisting our sailor.”

The injury happened while Porter participated in Exercise Sea Breeze in the Black Sea, an annual event co-hosted by the United States and Ukraine involving more than 2,000 personnel from Bulgaria, Georgia, Norway, Romania, Spain and Turkey.

It wrapped up on Sunday.

Geoff is a senior staff reporter for Military Times, focusing on the Navy. He covered Iraq and Afghanistan extensively and was most recently a reporter at the Chicago Tribune. He welcomes any and all kinds of tips at geoffz@militarytimes.com.

