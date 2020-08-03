Sailor dies during Guam port visit

A junior sailor died in Guam late last month during his ship’s port visit.

Gunner’s Mate Seaman Gerald W. Turner Jr., 23, of the guided-missile destroyer Rafael Peralta, died July 30 at Naval Hospital Guam.

“Turner was found unresponsive within a designated liberty area at Naval Base Guam during a scheduled port visit,” the release states. “Three search and rescue qualified Sailors performed life-saving efforts until an ambulance arrived on scene to continue administering emergency care.”

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the cause of Turner’s death.

Originally from Maryland, Turner enlisted in 2018, and the San Diego-based warship was his first assignment out of school.

“The Lava Dog team sends its sincerest love and condolences to the Turner family,” the Rafael Peralta’s commanding officer, Cmdr. Chad Trubilla, said in a statement. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of a close friend, shipmate, and Lava Dog family member.”