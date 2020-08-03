Two sailors plead guilty to transporting illegal immigrants

Two San Diego-based sailors have pleaded guilty to their roles in the transport of illegal immigrants from the U.S. border with Mexico.

The cases of Information System Technician 3rd Class Jaiale J. Alvarado and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Ralph Joseph T. Carolino are not connected, according to Navy Region Southwest spokesman Brian O’Rourke.

Both sailors pleaded guilty at court-martial in June.

Alvarado, who had been assigned to the amphibious assault ship Bonhomme Richard, pleaded guilty to “illegally transporting an alien within the United States for private financial gain,” according to Navy records.

Alvarado was charged with transporting people on two dates in September 2019 from Jacumba Hot Springs, California, an unincorporated border community about an hour’s drive from San Diego, according to his charge sheet.

The sailor entered into a pre-trial agreement before pleading guilty, according to the Navy, and a charge alleging that Alvarado was given locations in Jacumba Hot Springs by someone named “Gio” and transported people from the border to the Los Angeles area was withdrawn.

Alvarado, a North Carolina native who reported to the Bonhomme Richard in December 2017, was sentenced to 45 days’ confinement, a bad conduct discharge and reduction in rank to E-1, according to the Navy.

Alvarado’s Navy attorney did not respond to requests for comment.

Carolino, assigned to Naval Base San Diego, pleaded guilty to a similar charge on June 30, according to the Navy.

It involved Carolino traveling to the California border town of Tecate and a location provided by a man listed only as “Ryan” in June and July of 2019, according to his charge sheet.

Carolino then transported individuals to the Los Angeles area, according to Navy records.

He was sentenced to 35 days’ confinement, a bad-conduct discharge and reduction in rank to E-2.

Carolino’s Navy attorney declined to comment.

A California native, he reported to Naval Base San Diego in October 2018, according to his service record.