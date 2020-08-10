Your Navy

Naval Academy to hold mix of in-person and online learning

19 minutes ago
Second set detailers take over the training of Midshipmen 4th Class, or plebes, on Aug. 1, 20202, at the United States Naval Academy, marking the halfway point of Plebe Summer, a demanding indoctrination period intended to transition the candidates from civilian to military life. (Midshipman 3rd Class Mark Austria/Navy)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The U.S. Naval Academy is bringing students back to Annapolis, Maryland, for the fall semester with a mix on in-person and online learning.

The academy announced Friday that about 90% of the 4,600 midshipmen will reside in Bancroft Hall. Several alternatives are being explored for the remaining 500 students. The academy says the goal is for all students to live in the Annapolis area.

The return of the brigade began in mid-July. It will continue to be staggered through early-September. When they arrive, they will be tested for COVID-19. Then, they will be placed on a 14-day restriction of movement, followed by a second test for the coronavirus.

