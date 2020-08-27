Junior sailor dies weeks after arriving at first assignment

A junior sailor assigned to the aircraft carrier Carl Vinson drowned earlier this month in a lake outside Seattle, officials have confirmed.

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Raymond R. Davis, 21, was swimming at Steel Lake Park in Federal Way, Washington, on the evening of Aug. 8, according to Navy and South King Fire and Rescue officials.

First responders were called out at about 5:50 p.m. for a possible drowning after Davis had gone missing in the water, officials said.

Responders found Davis and brought him to shore, where they performed CPR.

He was transported to Harborview Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, South King Fire and Rescue officials said.

A native of Peoria, Illinois, Davis enlisted in March, and the Vinson was his first assignment, according to the carrier’s spokeswoman, Lt. Cmdr. Miranda Williams.

He came aboard the carrier roughly three weeks before his passing.

The Federal Way Police Department is investigating.

Davis’ family could not be reached for comment.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Sailor’s family and friends during this difficult time,” Williams said.