Your Navy

Navy fires commander of Portland Navy Reserve unit

1 hour ago

The head of Navy Operational Support Center Portland, Oregon, was relieved of command Friday.

Few details were available Friday afternoon, but a Navy statement said that Cmdr. Erin Borozny was fired “due to a loss of confidence in her ability to command.”

Borozny did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did officials immediately respond to follow-up questions regarding the firing.

The Navy statement announcing the relief states that “further proceedings are not anticipated.”

Cmdr. Christian Parilla, currently assigned to Navy Region Northwest Reserve Component Command Everett will assume the duties of NOSC Portland CO until a permanent replacement is assigned.

Borozny will be temporarily reassigned to the reserve component command.

About

Geoff is a senior staff reporter for Military Times, focusing on the Navy. He covered Iraq and Afghanistan extensively and was most recently a reporter at the Chicago Tribune. He welcomes any and all kinds of tips at geoffz@militarytimes.com.

Recommended for you
Around The Web
Comments