Navy fires commander of Portland Navy Reserve unit

The head of Navy Operational Support Center Portland, Oregon, was relieved of command Friday.

Few details were available Friday afternoon, but a Navy statement said that Cmdr. Erin Borozny was fired “due to a loss of confidence in her ability to command.”

Borozny did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did officials immediately respond to follow-up questions regarding the firing.

The Navy statement announcing the relief states that “further proceedings are not anticipated.”

Cmdr. Christian Parilla, currently assigned to Navy Region Northwest Reserve Component Command Everett will assume the duties of NOSC Portland CO until a permanent replacement is assigned.

Borozny will be temporarily reassigned to the reserve component command.