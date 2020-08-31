Junior officer facing child pornography charges

A Virginia-based submarine officer is headed to trial later this year on child pornography-related charges, according to Navy records.

Lt. j.g. Maximiliano A. Herrera, assigned to the fast-attack submarine Albany, is accused of distributing child pornography from August 2016 to September 2016 “to a law enforcement agent” that contained “digital videos and images of minors, or what appear to be minors, engaging in sexually explicit conduct,” according to his charge sheet.

Prosecutors also allege that Herrera possessed child pornography from July 2016 to April 2017.

Herrera’s civilian defense attorney, Nathan Freeburg, told Navy Times that his client is innocent and looks forward to his day in court.

The junior officer’s trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 14, Freeburg said.

A Tennessee native, Herrera was commissioned in 2014 and arrived at the Norfolk-based Albany in 2016, his first assignment out of submarine school, according to his service record.