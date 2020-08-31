Navy E-2 Hawkeye crashes in Virginia

An E-2C Hawkeye aircraft crashed Monday afternoon in Virginia, according to the Navy.

The Hawkeye was conducting a training flight at 4:05 p.m. when it crashed near Wallops Island, northeast of Norfolk, said Naval Air Force Atlantic spokeswoman Cmdr. Jennifer Cragg in a statement.

Both pilots and two crewmembers bailed out of the aircraft safely and sustained “no major injuries,” Cragg said.

Initial reports also did not indicate that any personnel on the ground were injured, nor were any structures damaged in the crash, she said.

Assigned to Airborne Command and Control Squadron 120 out of Naval Station Norfolk, the aircraft was conducting a training flight at the time of the crash, Cragg said.

VAW 120 is a fleet replacement squadron that trains pilots, naval flight officers and naval aircrewmen.