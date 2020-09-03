Sailor dies in San Diego motorcycle crash

San Diego police said this week that they continue to investigate a sailor’s fatal motorcycle crash in the city last month.

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Christopher Anthony Cousins, 30, was riding a 2019 Indian Scout motorcycle eastbound on Aug. 12 in the 13400 block of Stoneridge Parkway, a two-lane road, according to Officer Scott Lockwood, a San Diego police spokesman.

Cousins failed to navigate a curve, jumped the curb and struck a fire hydrant at about 4:20 p.m. Lockwood said.

Witnesses reported that Cousins was doing between 80 mph to 100 mph an hour before the crash, Lockwood said.

The sailor was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Cousins’ family could not be reached for comment.

While Lockwood could not confirm the speed limit on that stretch of road, he said no roadway in the city limits has a speed limit higher than 70 mph.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

A Googles Maps search of the location indicates the posted speed limit is 35 mph.

Cousins is at least the seventh sailor to die in a motorcycle crash this fiscal year, which began Oct. 1, according to Navy records.

A California native, Cousins had been assigned to the guided-missile cruiser Mobile Bay since April 2018, his first assignment, according to his service record.

“Our thoughts are with the Sailor’s family, friends and shipmates during this tragic time,” Naval Surface Forces spokesman Ensign Carlos Gomez said.