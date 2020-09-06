US Navy searching for Nimitz sailor missing in Arabian Sea

The U.S. Navy is conducting search-and-rescue efforts Sunday in the Arabian Sea following reports of a missing sailor.

The aircraft carrier Nimitz and guided-missile cruiser Princeton are conducting search-and-rescue operations, according to a new release from U.S. 5th Fleet Public Affairs.

The sailor is listed as “Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown” onboard the Nimitz. The sailor’s name is being withheld in accordance with Navy policy.

Last year, a 5th Fleet sailor from the aircraft carrier Lincoln went missing in the Arabian Sea. Attempts to find Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Slayton Richard Saldana failed after two days after it was assumed he had gone overboard on July 17, 2019.

The Navy said it will provide updates as they become available.