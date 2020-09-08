Navy, Air Force continue search and rescue operations for missing Nimitz sailor

The Navy and Air Force are still searching in the North Arabian Sea for a missing sailor from the aircraft carrier Nimitz, according to the U.S. 5th Fleet.
“U.S. Navy & Air Force aircraft & ships are continuing search & rescue operations in the North Arabian Sea for the USS Nimitz Sailor who went missing Sept 6,” the 5th Fleet tweeted early Tuesday.
On Sunday, the Navy said the Nimitz and guided-missile cruiser Princeton were conducting search-and-rescue operations to locate the sailor, who the Navy had listed as “Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown” on the aircraft carrier. After a search of the entire carrier, the Navy said the ship called man overboard at approximately 6:47 p.m. local time on Sunday.
The service has not disclosed the identity of the sailor, in accordance with Navy policy.
“We hold our shipmate’s family and friends in our hearts during this difficult time,” Nimitz commanding officer Capt. Max Clark said in a tweet Monday.
The Nimitz deployed July 8 from San Diego.
Comments