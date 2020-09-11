Your Navy

Navy fires Lackland training center CO

Cmdr. Robert Arias was relieved of command of Naval Technical Training Center Lackland on Friday. (Navy)

The Navy fired the commanding officer of a Texas training center Friday.

Cmdr. Robert Arias was relieved of command of Naval Technical Training Center Lackland following the findings of an investigation, according to Navy spokesman Cmdr. James Stockman.

Stockman declined to say whether Arias faces further disciplinary action.

“The investigation was administrative in nature and it would be inappropriate to discuss further details while the matter is pending final decision,” Stockman told Navy Times.

Arias could not be reached for comment.

He will be temporarily reassigned to Naval Education and Training Command in Florida, while Cmdr. Brian Carroll will assume leadership duties at NTTC Lackland.

A New Mexico native, Arias enlisted in 1988 and commissioned through the limited duty officer program in 2000.

He served aboard several vessels at sea and deployed to Anbar province in Iraq, where he led the intercoastal waterway military and police transition teams, according to his command biography.

Geoff is a senior staff reporter for Military Times, focusing on the Navy. He covered Iraq and Afghanistan extensively and was most recently a reporter at the Chicago Tribune. He welcomes any and all kinds of tips at geoffz@militarytimes.com.

