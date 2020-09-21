Navy fires Norfolk Naval Shipyard CO

The commanding officer of the Norfolk Naval Shipyard was fired Monday, but what was behind the removal of Capt. Kai Torkelson remains unclear.

A brief Navy statement only notes that the captain was relieved “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command.”

Officials with the shipyard did not respond to questions from Navy Times regarding whether the relief came about due to an investigation, which often occurs with fired commanding officers.

Torkelson did not respond to requests for comment submitted via official channels and social media.

Rear Adm. Howard Markle, director of the industrial operations directorate for Naval Sea Systems Command, has assumed the duties of the acting CO until a permanent replacement is named.

A Virginia native and Virginia Military Institute graduate, Torkelson took command of the shipyard in 2018, according to his biography.