More than 800 Navy Reserve enlisted sailors selected for promotion to chief

The Navy unveiled the Reserve E-7 promotion list Tuesday and more than 800 sailors are set to become chief petty officers.

A total of 2,508 eligible first class petty officers were considered for promotion to fill 849 available quotas, according to Cmdr. Dave Hecht, a spokesman for the chief of naval personnel. That translates to a nearly 34 percent selection rate for those in the running — a sharp increase from the 16 percent opportunity in 2019.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Navy postponed most promotion and selection boards in March and didn’t resume them until July. The Reserve E-7 promotion board convened on Sept. 8, and the service is currently conducting the active-duty E-7 selection board in several phases.

Those selected for promotion will be assigned the original date of rank and will receive any back pay and allowances as a result, according to the Navy.

Here is the complete list of the reservists selected for promotion to E-7.