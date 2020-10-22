Your Navy

More than 800 Navy Reserve enlisted sailors selected for promotion to chief

Nearly 34 percent of the petty officers first class eligible to advance have been selected for promotion to chief. (File)

The Navy unveiled the Reserve E-7 promotion list Tuesday and more than 800 sailors are set to become chief petty officers.

A total of 2,508 eligible first class petty officers were considered for promotion to fill 849 available quotas, according to Cmdr. Dave Hecht, a spokesman for the chief of naval personnel. That translates to a nearly 34 percent selection rate for those in the running — a sharp increase from the 16 percent opportunity in 2019.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Navy postponed most promotion and selection boards in March and didn’t resume them until July. The Reserve E-7 promotion board convened on Sept. 8, and the service is currently conducting the active-duty E-7 selection board in several phases.

Those selected for promotion will be assigned the original date of rank and will receive any back pay and allowances as a result, according to the Navy.

Here is the complete list of the reservists selected for promotion to E-7.

