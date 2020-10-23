How prostitutes cost a Naval flight officer $10,000

A U.S. Navy flight officer lost $10,000 in pay after pleading guilty this summer to procuring a prostitute and other charges, according to recently released court records.

Lt. Cmdr. Scott M. Walters, assigned to the Italy-based U.S. 6th Fleet, pleaded guilty to the charges in July following a judge-alone special court-martial.

In addition to pay forfeitures of $2,500 a month for four months, Walters received a reprimand, according to court records.

He did not respond to a request for comment submitted through 6th Fleet spokesman Cmdr. Kyle Raines.

Walters was charged with paying a prostitute $800 for sexual services in Boston in April 2019, and for “scheduling an appointment to engage in a sexual act” with a prostitute on several dates in February of this year while in Sumter, South Carolina, charge sheets show.

He also faced charges for being absent from Shaw Air Force Base near Sumter for four days that month.

Walters was also charged for feigning a medical condition in Naples, Italy, on several occasions in December 2019.

Prosecutors further alleged that Walters had been told by his boss not to communicate with an individual whose name is redacted on the charge sheet, but that Walters did contact that individual on several occasions earlier this year, disobeying a lawful command in the process.

A Texas native, Walters was commissioned in 2001 and arrived at 6th Fleet in May 2019, according to his service record.

His decorations include two Air Medals, which can be awarded for single meritorious acts or for participation in sustained operations.