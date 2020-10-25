Coast Guard member among 2 crew killed in Navy plane crash in residential neighborhood

A Coast Guard officer has been identified as one of the two service members killed in the crash of a T-6B Texan trainer aircraft Friday in Alabama.

Ensign Morgan Garrett, of Waxhaw, North Carolina, was identified by Rear Adm. William Kelly, superintendent of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, in an email to the academy community.

The Navy said Saturday that the two service members killed were an instructor pilot and student. The other person has not yet been identified. They were flying a routine mission out of Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Florida when the turboprop aircraft went down in an Alabama residential neighborhood, said Zach Harrell, spokesman for Commander, Naval Air Forces.

This photo provided by Greg Crippen shows the scene where a U.S. Navy training plane crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 near Foley, Ala. (Greg Crippen via AP)

Garrett graduated from the academy in New London, Connecticut, in May 2019, and majored in marine and environmental sciences, Kelly wrote. She was a regimental activities officer at the academy, and competed as a middle-distance runner in track and field.

“On behalf of the Coast Guard Academy I offer my sincerest condolences to her family, friends, classmates and shipmates,” Kelly wrote to the “CGA Community.” “She was a beloved member of the Class of 2019, was a leader of Echo Company and the Corps, and was outstanding as the Regimental Activities Officer. … She left an indelible mark on her classmates and the entire community, and she will be sorely missed by all.”

Regimental Activities Officer: 1/c Morgan Garrett Perspective Being able to understand where your people are coming... Posted by U.S. Coast Guard Academy on Sunday, April 28, 2019

In a message to her fellow students in April 2019, less than a month before she graduated, Morgan offered them advice to be successful in the service and in life.

“Always seek out the next thing you can be doing to improve yourself, the people around you, and your unit as a whole because there is nothing good growing in stagnant water,” she wrote.

Navy investigators at the scene are seeking any photos or video of the aircraft in flight, WALA-TV in Mobile reported.

This photo provided by Greg Crippen shows the scene where a U.S. Navy training plane crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast Friday. (Greg Crippen via AP)

Photos from the scene showed smoke billowing from a home and at least two vehicles in the Gulf Coast subdivision near Foley, Alabama, where the aircraft crashed around 5 p.m. local time Friday. No one on the ground was injured.

Staff and kids at a nearby school were still on campus in an after-school program, Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler told WALA-TV, calling the crash “a little too close for comfort.”

In a particularly cruel twist, a Friday morning Facebook post from Chief of Naval Air Training, which immediately preceded a post announcing the crash, celebrated an historic achievement in naval aviation safety.

The Navy and Marine Corps ended fiscal 2020 without any aviation-related fatalities, a milestone dating back at least to when the sea service started keeping such records in 1922, the Naval Safety Center announced Monday.

Kelly apologized to the Coast Guard Academy community for being the bearer of such sad tidings.

“Please look out for one another,” he wrote, “especially those who knew Morgan well.”

— The Associated Press contributed to this report