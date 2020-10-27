Navy chief killed in forklift accident at Norfolk

A U.S. Navy chief died Oct. 16 after he was struck by a forklift on a pier at Naval Station Norfolk, officials confirmed this week.

Chief Culinary Specialist Adam M. Foti, 36, a married father of two, was struck at about 11 a.m. on Pier 14, according to officials.

Assigned to the guided-missile destroyer Jason Dunham, Foti was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and pronounced dead at 11:34 a.m.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the incident and officials declined to provide more details this week regarding what happened.

A New Jersey native, Foti served more than 17 years in the Navy.

Navy chief dies in accident while on leave Chief Aviation Electrician’s Mate David J. Cahill enlisted in 2005 and was promoted to chief last summer

Foti was a devoted family man who loved camping, golfing and grilling, according to his obituary.

Weekends were often spent at the ball field with his kids or watching his beloved New York Giants.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

“There wasn’t a person that met him that didn’t instantly love him,” his wife, Brandi Woods-Foti, told Navy Times in a social media message. “He just had that way about him.”

Woods-Foti said she was heartened by the outpouring of love and support she had received from Foti’s brothers and sisters in the Chief’s Mess.

The Jason Dunham has renamed the Chief’s Mess “Adam’s Grill,” she said, and his shipmates held a golf tournament in his honor on Friday.

Shipmates and friends of the late Chief Culinary Specialist Adam Foti held a golf tournament in his honor last week. (Photo courtesy Brandi Woods-Foti)

His funeral was held Thursday.

“He was a wonderful man, taken way too soon from us all,” she said.