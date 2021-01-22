Navy fires reserve unit captain

The commanding officer of a Navy reserve center was fired this week after his superiors lost confidence in his ability to command, according to a service release.

Capt. Scott Moss was relieved as head of the Navy Operational Support Center in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Wednesday.

While the details behind Moss’ firing were not disclosed, Navy Reserve Forces spokesman Cmdr. Ben Tisdale said it came about following a command investigation that was sparked by an Inspector General complaint.

Tisdale declined to provide further details.

“The Navy has taken appropriate corrective actions to pursue accountability,” he said in an email. “It would be inappropriate to discuss further details due to privacy concerns.”

Moss declined a request for comment sent to him via Tisdale.

A naval flight officer by trade, Moss is originally from Tennessee and became a captain in September.

He took command of the NOSC in Knoxville in July 2019, according to his service record.